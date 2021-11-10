Realme 8s 5G vs Lava Agni 5G: Know which mid-ranger is best

While the battle to maintain dominance in the Indian smartphone market is going on between big international names, Indian brands like Lava and Micromax somewhere lacked in catching up initially.

Micromax focused more on offering budget 4G smartphones like Micromax In 1 . Now, Lava has made a comeback with the launch of Lava Agni 5G , which is the first 5G smartphone from an Indian company. The phone offers mid-level specifications coupled with a stock Android experience.

Lava Agni 5G will have a face-off with other smartphones available in the same price range, like Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme 8, Oppo A74 5G, and Realme 8s 5G. Considering factors like specifications, price, and features, we will compare Lava Agni 5G with Realme 8s 5G to see which phone offers more value for money deal.

Realme 8s 5G vs Lava Agni 5G - Price in India

Realme 8s 5G comes in two RAM variants --- 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The base variant with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 17,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999. Both include 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Color options consist of Universe Purple and Universe Blue.

Lava Agni 5G currently has only one 8GB RAM variant paired with 128GB internal storage. Its price has been finalized at Rs 23,999. As of now, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 17,999 due to the introductory offer valid until November 17, 2021. Agni 5G will retail in just one hue - the Fiery Blue.

Realme 8s 5G vs Lava Agni 5G - Specifications

Realme 8s 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and is based on the Android 11 OS. The dynamic RAM expansion offered in the device allows expanding the RAM up to 5GB in both variants. Realme has provided 128GB onboard storage in both the models.

Relame 8s 5G features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary Nightscape shooter, 2MP portrait shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP sensor can be found at the front of the device for selfies and video calls. The device also consists of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Talking about the battery, Realme 8s 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge.

Lava Agni 5G packs a 6.78-inch IPL LCD panel offering HD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and the display is protected by Gorilla glass. It is powered by MediaTek 810 5G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage of the smartphone can be expanded via a microSD card.

Lava Agni 5G sports quad rear camera set up that includes a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP punch hole shooter in the center. Agni 5G has a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It is based on the Android 11 operating system and has features like face unlock, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi 6, face unlock, and dual sim connectivity.

Realme 8s 5G vs Lava Agni 5G - Take away

Having looked at the specifications offered in both smartphones, you can easily identify striking similarities.

Realme 8s 5G has the upper hand when it comes to better charging speed. The smartphone also offers two different RAM variants and two color options, so the users have choice.

Lava Agni 5G has a comparatively bigger 6.78-inch display, and the back panel of the smartphone looks more decent with the branding at the bottom left corner and rear camera set up at the top left.

In terms of camera, Realme 8s' 64MP Nightscape sensor leaves the camera set up in Lava Agni behind and offers clear photographs even in low light. In spite of that, Lava Agni offers stiff competition to Realme 8s with its 64MP primary camera.

So, considering the above-mentioned facts and figures, Lava Agni 5G is the best fit for you if you keep looks, design, and stock Android experience as a higher priority. But if you prefer fast charging and better photography, then you can go for Realme 8s without any doubt.

