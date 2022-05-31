Jio launches a new game controller in India without much fanfare

Audio player loading…

Jio recently announced the postpaid plans that provide JioFi dongle on use and return basis. Now, the company, without much fanfare, has launched the Jio Game Controller in the Indian market.

The controller is compatible with Android TV, Jio Set-top-box, Android tablets, and more. It has two triggers along with eight direction and arrow buttons.

As for the pricing, the Jio Game Controller is available in the Indian market for Rs 3,499. Furthermore, Jio is also providing EMI service at a starting price of Rs 164.71 only.

The controller is available on the official website of Jio at this point in time. There is no information regarding the availability of the product on other online shopping platforms. The high chances are that we can soon see the device on other platforms too.

Jio Game controller specifications

According to Jio, the controller can be paired with Android TVs and tablets. The brand has also suggested that the users can couple up the controller with the Jio set-top box. It supports low latency gaming, which is very necessary these days for delivering high performance in games.

The controller includes two vibration feedback motors and includes Bluetooth v4.1 tech for connectivity. The controller comes with a wireless connectivity range of up to 10 meters. However, one thing to mention here is that the device is not compatible with consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

What else is going on?

Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country that provides mobile telephony service to the Kedarnath trek route. The service offered by the company will activate telecom services between the Kedarnath shrine and Gaurikund. It was inaugurated a couple of days ago.

Apart from that, we can also expect multiple plans and services rolling out by Jio in the near future, including plans with OTT subscriptions, gaming-based plans, and more.