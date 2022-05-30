Jio introduces postpaid plans for businesses with free JioFi dongle

Audio player loading…

Jio, after disrupting the telecom industry multiple times with its cost-efficient prices, has now unveiled three new plans for the JioFi device. All of the three plans are postpaid in nature and provide one-month validity along with 50GB of high-speed data. Furthermore, Jio is also giving free JioFi dongles with these plans on a use and return basis.

One thing to keep in mind is that these plans are not for regular customers, instead, they are specifically meant for businesses and enterprises. In addition, these plans are available in the market with a lock-in period of 18 months, which means once you buy the plan, you cannot opt out of it until the mentioned tenure gets over.

JioFi dongle's latest business based plans

According to what we got to know from the official website of Jio, these postpaid plans offer only data services, no SMS or voice call service. All the customers who have their business registered can get these plans by making the first order of a minimum of Rs 200. Here are the details of the three different business postpaid plans introduced by Jio:

Rs 249 plan: This is the basic plan out of the three, and it offers 30GB of data with one-month validity. Customers can avail this postpaid plan with a lock-in of 18 months, and they will get a free JioFi dongle under the use and return offer.

Rs 299 plan: This plan by Jio offers 40GB of data along with a monthly validity. Similar to the basic pack, this one also has no voice call or SMS benefits. The lock-in period for the plan is 18 months, and it also provides a dongle on the user and returns basis.

Rs 349 plan: While every other thing is the same between the high end and the other two plans. The only difference is that these plans offer 50GB of data to the users with a monthly validity.

