Jio is offering extra validity for some JioFiber plans

When it comes to fast home internet, both Jio and Airtel are leading the race by a fair margin. Both the ISPs had recently restructured their internet plans and thus started offering high-speed internet connection with virtually no usage limit and a ton of additional benefits.

Now, Reliance backed Jio is adding spice to the competition and is reportedly offering a few days extra with its annual and 6-monthly plans. This means for the annual plans while the users will be required to pay for 360 days but will be able to enjoy the benefits of the same plan for 30 more days.

Similarly, the half-yearly plan will offer 15 days extra and users will be able to enjoy the plan benefits for 195 days instead of 180 days. Unlike the mobile recharge plans where these companies give you a lesser validity period, here you’ll enjoy extra days but for the long-term recharges.

Here are the details of JioFiber’s annual plans with extra validity

Rs 4788 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 30 Mbps (30 Mbps Upload & 30 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days.

Rs 8388 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 100 Mbps (100 Mbps Upload & 100 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days

Rs 11988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 150 Mbps (150 Mbps Upload & 150 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

Rs 17988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 300 Mbps(300 Mbps Upload & 300 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

Rs 29988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 500 Mbps(500 Mbps Upload & 500 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

Rs 47988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 1 Gbps(1 Gbps Upload & 1 Gbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

Rs 101988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 1 Gbps (1 Gbps Upload & 1 Gbps Download)360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

In the last plan, users are expected to pay Rs. 101988 annually to get 6600 GB of bandwidth every month. In all the other plans, there is a cap of 3300GB a month.

Here are the details of JioFiber’s semi-annual plans with extra validity

Rs 2394 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 30 Mbps (30 Mbps Upload & 30 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days

Rs 4194 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 100 Mbps (100 Mbps Upload & 100 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days

Rs 5994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 150 Mbps (150 Mbps Upload & 150 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

Rs 8994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 300 Mbps (300 Mbps Upload & 300 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

Rs 14,994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 500 Mbps (500 Mbps Upload & 500 Mbps Download) 360 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

Rs 23994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 1 Gbps (1 Gbps Upload & 1 Gbps Download) 360 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

Rs 50994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 1 Gbps (1 Gbps Upload & 1 Gbps Download)360 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

In the last plan, users are expected to pay Rs. 50994 semi-annual plan to get 6600 GB of bandwidth every month. In all the other plans, there is a cap of 3300 GB a month.

