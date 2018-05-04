Jio introduces AI-based brand engagement platform Jio Interact

Mukesh Ambani led telecom Jio, has released an AI-based brand engagement video platform— Jio Interact. It is claimed to be world’s first AI-based service made for brand engagement.

Starting from May 4, the app will allow Jio users to place a live video call to celebrities. To begin with, Jio has roped in veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who’ll be interacting with 150 million smartphone users on Jio to promote his upcoming film.

The platform allows brands promotors to reach and leverage Jio’s huge user base. It uses full scale multimedia capability to make brand engagement more engaging. Currently, the app only allows video calls to celebrities, and sharing of the video via IMs.

Users can access Jio Interact in the MyJio app by clicking on “Live Video Call”.

The AI-based service works on something that Jio calls VCBaas (Video Calling Bot as a service). It integrates an auto-learning feature that teaches the bot overtime to result in more accurate responses.

Reliance Jio said that the platform "is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement".

In the coming time, Jio Interact is supposed to receive new features like video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms.