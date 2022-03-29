Jio announces Rs 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan: All details here

Audio player loading…

On the face of it, it may seem nothing extraordinary, but just a surface-level change. But if you have been a pre-paid user of a telecom service, you will understand it to be a nifty change that helps you to remember your recharge date easily. We are talking here about a new prepaid plan that Reliance Jio has announced that offers unlimited data and voice calling benefits for a period of exactly one calendar month.

The Rs 259 Jio prepaid recharge plan will renew on the same date of every month, to help users remember just one recharge date every month, the company said in a press release. This means that if you recharge with the Rs 259 plan today (March 29), your next recharge would be April 29.

Jio has brought this prepaid recharge plan for both its new and existing users through all online and offline channels. The plan comes bundled with 1.5 GB daily data and unlimited calling along with other benefits on the validity of exactly one calendar month - irrespective of whether a month has 30 or 31 days. The number of recharges will be only 12, in a year. Like other Jio prepaid plans, the Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go.

Jio claimed that it is the first in the industry to launch the 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan. The plan is already live on Jio.com from today.

Jio's new plans with Disney+ Hotstar for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, Jio, which is a brand partner of all the 10 teams in the IPL fray, has launched multiple affordable prepaid plans in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Users availing these plans can catch all the matches 'Live' on mobile, TV or other devices.

The D+H mobile plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription at no extra cost. Select plans are also available with Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription.

For Jio mobile users interested in watching 'Live' matches on large screen, Jio has introduced plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription free with plans Rs 1,499 and 4,199.

Two new mobility plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription being introduced are Rs 555 Jio Cricket Data Add-on plan (55-day validity) and Rs 2999 annual plan (limited period offer).

JioFiber users on 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.