Jio and Mediatek bring the biggest online gaming tournament - Gaming Masters

Jio and chipset designer MediaTek are coming together to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event aimed at luring new gaming enthusiasts in India. Of course, existing gamers can also participate in it.

This 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event - ‘India ka Gaming Champion’.

The tournament will be held between January 13 and March 7 and will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports channel and YouTube, Jio said in a press release.

The total prize money of the tournament is Rs 12,50,000.

What is Gaming Masters?

The press release added that the Gaming Masters is a grassroot undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming.

The tournament will test gamers’ skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena.

Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of sport competition using video games which often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions.

Registration is open to Jio and non-Jio users and there is no registration or participation fee.

The registration of the tournament is currently on and will end on January 9, 2021.

Those interested can register at: JioGames.

More information can be had at: MediaTek.