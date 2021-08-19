JBL launches Wave 100 TWS earbuds in India

JBL has announced a new pair of TWS called the Wave 100 which has been launched in India as part of the budget offering from the company. This new pair of truly wireless sound earphones come with a topless case which is a new for this segment.

The JBL Wave 100 is a tribute to the 75 year anniversary of JBL according to the company. It has been designed as an easy to use TWs for use in daily life which essentially means that it is not meant for audiophiles.

JBL Wave 100 India price and availability

The JBL Wave 100 has been priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale in India from August 21 at 12 noon on Flipkart. This is an introductory price and the original price of the device is Rs 3,999. It will be available in three colours which include black, white and blue.

JBL Wave 100: Specs and features

The JBL Wave 100 comes with Dual Equalizers delivering JBL Pro Sound providing users with the option to choose their sound mode. It features a Dual Connect feature which allows use of one earbud or both.

One of the most unique features of the JBL Wave 100 is its free flowing, easy to access topless design which essentially means that the case does not have a lid to cover the earbuds. While this does work in a way to simplify access to the earbuds, it also brings with it the risk of the earbuds falling out despite the strong magnets in them. And considering dust is prevalent in India, the earbuds could get dirty more often. Though JBL claims that this new design helps users maintain and clean the device better.

The TWS also features Dual Equilizer which is essentially two sound modes for the users to choose from. The device uses Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual Connect for connectivity. In terms of battery it has a 46mAh unit that can provide up to 5 hours battery in the earbuds along with 15 hours in case. JBL claims that the TWS can be chared to full from zero in two hours time. The JBL Wave 100 is also compatible with voice assistants.

The JBL Wave 100 features a pair of 8mm audio drivers, that have a frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz and sensitivity at 1kHz/1mW (dB) of 105.5 dBSPL@1kHz. Each of the earpods weigh 5.1g and the whole thing weighs 46.3g.