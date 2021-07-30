JBL launches Live 660NC Headphones and Live Pro Plus earphones in India

JBL has announced the launch of a couple of products in the personal audio category. These products are JBL Live 660NC over-ear headphones and JBL Live Pro Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

Part of the Live series, both these products come equipped with features like JBL’s Signature Sound, adaptive noise cancelling, and hands-free control with support for digital assistants. The company claims that both these gadgets aim to combine the best of its innovation and its signature sound with the needs of today’s consumers.

JBL Live 660NC, Live Pro Plus price and availability

The JBL Live 660NC will retail for Rs. 14,999 and is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. JBL Live Pro Plus earphones, on the other hand, are available at Rs. 16,999 in Black and White colours.

Both the products can be bought from format retail stores or multi-brand outlets apart from JBL’s official web store.

JBL Live 660NC, JBL Live Pro Plus features and specs

The JBL Live 660 NC is an over the ear headphone that, the company claims, can offer up to 50 hours of battery life though with Adaptive Noise Cancelling these headphones can last up to 40 hours. Since these headphones come equipped with fast charging, a quick 10 minutes charge can easily give you playback of over 4 hours.

The headphones offer multi-point connectivity that lets users pair the headphone with two separate devices and allows them to swap between them easily. This could come in handy in case you want to attend calls using your laptop and then switch to your phone to enjoy your favourite music.

Additionally, the JBL Live 660NC comes equipped with Device Action support for easy access to preferred voice assistants using voice commands.

JBL Live Pro Plus on the other hand are in-ear earbuds that come with a now-familiar AirPod-like design. JBL says that these earphones come with three mics in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology that helps gives users a crystal clear calling experience even in noisy surroundings.

Since these earbuds are IPX4 certified, they can be easily worn during a jog at the park offering water and sweat resistant as well. In terms of battery, the buds reportedly offer up to 7 hours of playback without ANC and up to 6 hours if using the noise-cancelling feature.

The charging case can easily charge the buds three times and is claimed to hold up to 21 hours of battery life. It is also Qi-certified for wireless charging. A 10-minute quick charge via the Type C fast charging post can offer up to an hour of playback.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates