JBL Flip 6 with improved internals is now available to purchase in India

JBL’s Flip 5 is among the best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, hands down. Now after almost 7 months of its global unveil, JBL Flip 6 has made its way to India.

The new portable wireless speaker aims to one-up the features that make the Flip 5 an amazing speaker. While the Flip 6 has a similar form factor as the Flip 5, it comes with new colour options, a new design, sports a new logo, and improved technical specs that result in a better audio output.

The JBL Flip 6 is a premium portable speaker that has been priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. It will be available to purchase via JBL’s web store, Amazon India and other major retail outlets in the country. The JBL Flip 6 is, however, retailing at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 on Amazon as well as the official JBL Indian website.

Today's best JBL Flip 6 deals Reduced Price ₹13,999 ₹12,699 View

JBL Flip 6 features and specifications

The JBL Flip 6 comes with a similar racetrack-shaped sub-woofer that we saw in its predecessor. However, it now comes with dual passive radiators and a separate tweeter. These upgrades are designed to offer more powerful bass and depth to your favourite songs.

In comparison to the Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity on the Flip 5, the Flip 6 comes with Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. It is even IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

It also supports the JBL PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair the speaker with other similar speakers thus offering a better and more immersive party-like atmosphere.

The battery on the JBL Flip 6 is rated to offer 12 hours of backup. There’s also USB-C fast charging which lets you charge the speakers in around two-and-a-half hours.