JBL Club series headphones come to India

After unveiling them at CES 2020 , JBL has finally brought the Club series of headphones to India. Inspired by pros like Armin Van Buuren, JBL promises what they term a stage-ready performance on the new headphone series that encompasses the Club One, Club 950NC and 700BT.

Through a press note, JBL said the star of the show the JBL Club One is designed with high Res certified graphene drivers that are highly conductive and has rigid material for more accurate tuning. JBL also says that with True Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, the environmental sound is monitored 50,000 times per second and adapted to the environment.

All the Club One, 950NC, and 700BT are equipped with a 40mm dynamic driver unit. All of them operate around the Bluetooth 5.0 frequency of 2.402GHz while the audio response frequency lies between 20Hz-20KHz.

Weighing in at 378.5, 372, and 283 grams, the Club One, 950NC and 700BT are promised maximum battery life of 45hrs, 55hrs and 50 hrs respectively. There is a 730mAh battery on the ONE and 950NC while the 700BT has a lower 610mAh battery.

All of them are built with metal hinges around for durability. They come with a UBS-C cable, 1.2mm aux-in cable, carrying pouch(for 700BT) and hard case(for 950NC&ONE) in the box. Additionally Club ONE has a full leathered headband for more comfort.

All of them come with JBL’s Ambinet aware and TalkThru technology for better-sounding despite the environmental noise. Additionally Club ONE and 950NC have Adaptive and True Noise cancellation respectively.

Other features include access to Google and Alexa voice assistants, HARMAN’s Person-Fi technology which once activated via My JBL Headphones App will allow users to personally calibrate the audio and store it inside the headphones.

Prices

Originally priced at Rs.29,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 11,999, the Club on-ear One, 950NC and over-ear 700BT headphones are already available on JBL store and Amazon.in at a discounted price of Rs.24,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

“Consumers can expect epic sound with JBL Club range complete with premium design aesthetics and advanced features”, said Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, HARMAN India.