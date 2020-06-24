Jays m-Five True Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs. 4,999

The smart audio accessories segment has been growing leaps and bound in India. A recent report suggested that even during the coronavirus-led lockdown, audio accessories carried the baton for wearable devices and helped the segment achieve impressive numbers.

Riding the same wave, Swedish brand Jays, known for its audio accessories, has introduced the m-Five True Wireless earbuds in the Indian market. These new true wireless earbuds offer over 4.5 hours of battery backup and are available in a couple of colour options. These new Jays m-Five earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999 and retail through all major online stores including Headphone Zone India.

Jays m-Five specifications and features

Third, in the m-Series, the M-Five draws inspiration from the highly successful m-Seven and packs some interesting features at an affordable price range. These earbuds come with an IPX5 Rating, these can come in handy during the regular gym session or the daily jog.

The m-Five comes with digital assistant integration allowing users to control music, make calls and even ask the digital assistants questions and perform other functions while on the go. The earbuds offer immersive audio experiences with the help of a 6mm driver.

For connectivity, the buds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity that offers a wireless range of 20-meters. The outer shell of the buds is touch-sensitive and can be used to perform functions like initiate or respond to calls, play pause music etc.

The company claims that the inbuilt battery on these buds offer 4.5 hours of battery backup while the case offers an additional three additional charges offering a total backup of 18.5 hours. The case includes a USB Type-C port for charging.