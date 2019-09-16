JAYS m-Seven truly wireless earbuds now available in India

JAYS, the Swedish headphone brand has brought its first true wireless earbuds to India, with the new m-Seven, expanding the motion (m) series portfolio.

As with most true wireless earbuds, the JAYS m-Seven comes with a charging case that recharges the buds over. However, what sets these apart is the 9.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is one of the highest playback times on any wireless buds. The charging case holds about three full charges, taking the total battery life to a whopping 38 hours.

(Image credit: JAYS)

The earphones are designed in a way to look subtle in the users’ ears. A byproduct of that low-profile construction is the compact size, coming in at only 5.9 grams each. The sides of the JAYS m-Seven are touch-sensitive which can be used to change tracks, play or pause the music, accept and reject calls and even change the volume. Virtual Assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant can also be summoned via the touch controls.

Sports enthusiasts will be glad to know that the JAYS m-Seven are also IPx5 rated, so rains and sweat should not pose problems. The wireless nature of these buds adds to the hassle-free experience where cables can be an annoyance.

Other specifications include 6mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 for a range of up to 20m, and support for charging over USB Type-C.

JAYS m-Seven: price and availability

The JAYS m-Seven can be purchased at a price of Rs 8,999 via Headphone Zone and other retailers. Colour options include Black & Black, and Black and Grey.