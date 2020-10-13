JAYS f-Five true wireless earbuds now available in India

JAYS, the Swedish audio accessories brand, has expanded its freedom series by launching the Jays f-Five true wireless earbuds in India. Apart from a unique and a tongue twister of a name, the f-Five TWS offer up to four hours of playback, which is expected from buds in this price range.

The bundled charging case can offer up to three more charge cycles, offering up to 16 hours of playback time in all.

The JAYS f-Five TWS comes with a stem-based design that can be seen in most headphones in the market currently and offers a better in-call audio experience. The touch controls housed on the stem can also be used to control volume or to summon voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.

The IPX5 rating on these earbuds will be liked by fitness enthusiasts and sports among others as it makes the earbuds dust and splash resistant. For connectivity, the buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 offering a wireless range of roughly 10 meters and USB Type C port on the case for charging. The buds feature a 6mm dynamic audio driver.

JAYS f-Five price and availability in India

The JAYS f-Five can be bought from HeadphoneZone apart from other major online retailers for Rs. 4,999 and is only available in Black colour option.