Is the iQoo 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition India launch confirmed?

There's a new iQoo 7 coming to India apparently, and it isn't any vanilla variant if the rumors are true. According to leaks the smartphone which is set to hit the Indian shores is the iQoo 7 Legend, which is also the BMW M Motorsport edition.

This leak comes from Mukul Sharma who posted on Twitter confirming that the iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition has been confirmed to launch in India in April and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In China where the smartphone is already available, it comes in two configurations. The base variant features 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and is priced at CNY 3,798 (~Rs 43,000) and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,198 (~Rs 48,000). It is expected that the India variants of the iQoo 7 could be priced lower than that in its home country.

iQoo 7 specifications

The iQoo 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. According to iQoo's website the smartphone apparently has a touch response rate of a 1,000Hz, which frankly seems like an error.

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi 11 the iQoo is among the first devices to come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The iQoo 7 has dual-SIM 5G capabilities, has overclocked LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,096sqmm vapour chamber for heat dissipation and thermal management.

One of the biggest feature on the iQoo 7 is it's 120W fast charging, which can apparently recharge the phone completely in just about 15 minutes. It uses a two-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,000mAh.

There’s a triple camera array on the back, with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP f/2.46 2x telephoto lens for portraits. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Shooting modes include dual-video, HDR, portrait photo and video, double exposure, time-lapse, etc.