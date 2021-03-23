Is that an iPhone that Realme used for a demo at its Narzo 30A launch?

Realme seems to have put itself in a bit of a sticky spot during its Realme Narzo 30A launch event in Bangladesh. While the launch event was going smoothly, the company had arranged for a segment where three gamers would come on-screen and play a deathmatch on PUBG Mobile using the new Narzo 30A smartphone to demonstrate its abilities.

But things went quite wrong when a notification popped up on the screen which basically proved that the smartphones being used by the trio of gamers were Apple iPhones and not Narzo 30A.

As you can see in the screenshot above, it shows that a notification has popped up on the screen of one of the gamers which read, "Guided Access Started". Now guided access is a feature that is exclusive to Apple devices which helps users stay focused on a task while using their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Guided Access limits the Apple device being used to a single app and lets users control which app features are available. This was a dead giveaway for it being an Apple device. And what's more the launch video which was available on YouTube for viewing up until a little while back has since been made private.

We have reached out to Realme for a statement on the subject but at the time of the publication of this story, they are yet to respond. We will update the story with inputs from the company as and when they provide it.

The Realme Narzo 30A as a smartphone features 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage for the base variant in India which is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a 13MP main camera rear camera along with a secondary depth sensor. To the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.