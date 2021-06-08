iQoo Z3 launched – India’s first Snapdragon 768G smartphone

The iQoo Z3 has been launched as the company’s cheapest phone in India. Priced around Rs 20,000, the iQoo Z3 will take on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M42.

Launched a couple of months ago in China, the iQoo Z3 is an affordable 5G phone powered by Snapdragon 768G. It is also the first Snapdragon 768G phone in India. It is marketed as a gaming-centric device with equally powerful specs such as a 120Hz refresh rate, 55W fast charging, 64MP camera setup and more.

iQoo Z3 price in India and availability

The iQoo Z3 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,990, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999, and the top of the line 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs 22,990. The iQoo Z3 will be available in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colourways. The first sale is scheduled for June 8 at 1 PM on Amazon.

You can avail Rs 1,000 off with Amazon coupons and up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, you can also avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI offers on iQoo Z3.

iQoo Z3 features and specs

The star of the show here is the Snapdragon 768G processor which also makes its debut in India. While the chipset is new to India, it was announced more than a year ago. It is an octa-core SoC built on a 7nm process with a max clocked up to 2.8Hz. For handling gaming and graphics, you get an Adreno 620 GPU. It is a 5G capable chipset and offers n77/n78 band support in India.

The iQoo Z3 will be available in two configurations in India ー 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB + 256GB LPDDR4X and combo. The device also comes with an extended RAM feature which means the 8GB RAM will be equivalent to 11GB. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. On the front, you are looking at a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device features a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61% screen to body ratio, and HDR10 certification.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQoo Z3 comes with a Samsung GW3 64MP f/1.79 camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera inside the dew-drop notch. Some of the features of the camera include night mode, portrait, pano, live Photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, pro mode, 4K 60fps, AR stickers, and doc mode.

The iQoo Z3 runs off a 4,400mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger that can charge the device up to 50% in just 19 minutes. On the software side, the device runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a five-layer liquid cooling system that can reduce up to 10-degrees. The iQoo Z3 weighs 185 grams and is 8.5mm thick.

iQoo Z3 specs

Processor : Snapdragon 768G

: Snapdragon 768G Display : 6.58-inch FHD+, 120Hz

: 6.58-inch FHD+, 120Hz RAM : 6/8GB LPDDR4X

: 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage : 128/256GB UFS 2.2

: 128/256GB UFS 2.2 Rear camera : 64MP+8MP+2MP

: 64MP+8MP+2MP Front camera : 16MP

: 16MP Battery : 4,500mAh, 55W

: 4,500mAh, 55W Software : FunTouchOS 11.1, Android 11

: FunTouchOS 11.1, Android 11 Thickness : 8.5mm

: 8.5mm Weight: 185g

Buy iQoo Z3

