iQoo U1x listed on e-commerce portals ahead of the launch

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo is set to launch a new smartphone and the U1x, as it is going to be called, on October 21 in China. However, the phone is already listed on Chinese e-commerce stores – JD.com and Tmall.com ahead of the launch revealing its design and key specifications.

Last month the phone appeared on TENAA listings that give a sneak peek into the specification of the smartphone and now these listings reveal a fair bit of information about the iQoo U1x.

iQoo U1x Specifications

Going by the leaks revealed, the iQOO U1x is expected to come with a 6.52-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor is a clear giveaway to the fact that the phone will not come with an AMOLED panel.

The listing reveals that the phone will be powered by a snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4 or 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, you will get 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options. A 5000 mAh battery will power the device as per the listing, though there is no clarification yet around the presence of fast charging of any sorts on the phone.

In terms of optics, the iQOO U1x will have a triple rear camera setup, however, there will be a 13-megapixel primary and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors assigned to handle depth sensing and shooting macro images. A selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch on the front.

This mid-segment phone will be available in a couple of colour options - Black and White.

The listing on both JD.com and Tmall also has pricing attached to it, however, it is just a placeholder. No wat a phone powered by Snapdragon 662 will get a launch price of RMB 9999. Hence we need to wait for the official launch to get clarity around the pricing. Its global availability is unclear at this point.