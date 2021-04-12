IPL 2021: CSK ties up with video-sharing partners Glance and Roposo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), arguably the most popular among Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on the various social media platforms, is upping its online game.

CSK has tied up with short video app Roposo and lock screen content platform Glance. The team will live-stream special shows on Glance, and post original short videos on Roposo, throughout the ongoing IPL tournament that is on from April 9.

CSK has set up its official profile on Roposo and fans will soon be able to engage with some of their favourite players.

Fans can also share uploaded short videos by their favourite players from CSK on Glance and Roposo.

'Lock screen' key to content consumption

As smartphone users shift towards digital platforms for content consumption, mobile 'lock screen' has emerged as one of the key mediums for content consumption in the country.

Cricket-based content is one the most consumed categories on the lock screen, accounting for almost 60% of the overall sports content consumed on Glance in 2020, according to numbers available from the company.

"Getting a top-tier team like CSK to be Glance and Roposo's exclusive lock screen and short video partners is a testament to the popularity and reach of our platforms. With the CSK team all set to live stream their exclusive and original content, we are primed to offer the users of Glance and Roposo an unmatched experience throughout this year's tournament," said Bikash Chowdhury, vice- president, marketing (Glance).

“Being a team built on loving fans, we always look for new ways to reach out to our supporters. This partnership with Glance and Roposo provides an exciting opportunity to engage with our fans on different digital platforms," said K S Viswanathan, chief executive, Chennai Super Kings.

Fans will get to engage with players, and take part in challenges to show their support.