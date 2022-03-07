iPhone SE 3 5G specifications and colour options leaked just before the launch

Audio player loading…

Apple’s mid-year launch event is slated to happen tomorrow. Among a slew of devices, Apple is expected to launch the new iPad and a new iPhone SE 3 with much-improved internals.

Right ahead of the launch, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some of the key details of the upcoming compact flagship phone from Apple. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 might come in three different storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:1. Mass production in Mar'22.2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).5. Casing: white, black, and red.6. Similar form factor design to current SE.March 4, 2022 See more

Corroborating the previous reports, Kuo says that the latest iPhone SE 3 might be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC which is a 5G capable chipset and the phone will be available in three colourways – White, Black and Red.

This phone is aimed at developing markets like India, Brazil etc and the company expects to sell around 25-30 million units according to Kuo. He also says that the phone has entered the mass production stage in March and most importantly, the phone is expected to carry the same design as its predecessor.

While there have been various reports stating that Apple might use the iPhone 11-like design for the SE lineup in the future and the current iPhone SE could carry the design of the first-generation iPhone SE that was launched in 2017.

Pricing will remain the highlight

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come with a 4.5-inch display but with a powerful A15 Bionic SoC at its core. This combination will not only make it one of the most powerful and compact 5G phones, but it will be the cheapest 5G iPhone as well.

However, for such a tiny phone, chipset prowess might not be a major selling point. In fact, the sales of the iPhone SE 2022 could be driven by its price.

Though by including the brand new SoC, Apple wants to make sure that the users who purchase its cheapest offering can experience the brute power of the chipset and would upgrade to the pricier variants available in due course of time.

The phone is tipped to launch at a price point as low as $299 and if Apple decides to price it aggressively in countries like India, it could give a tough time to the Chinese smartphone makers who’ve been selling hordes of 5G phones in this price range.

