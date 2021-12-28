iPhone 14 might not feature physical SIM slot as Apple appears to be getting rid of it

Audio player loading…

Earlier this week, a rumor claimed Apple could start ditching physical SIM card slots with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro. But, as per a fresh claim from another source, Apple could remove the physical SIM card slot from its iPhone completely earlier than we all might have expected.

MacRumors cites an anonymous tipster that has shared a legitimate-looking document outlining the timeframe for this initiative. As per the tipster, Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

Given the alleged deadline, it looks possible that Apple could get away with physical SIM slots completely starting with iPhone 14 models which following the company's launch tradition could arrive next year only.

It is worth mentioning that Apple already offers dual eSIM support on its iPhone 13 models in various regions. This means iPhone 13 models have the option to use two eSIMs simultaneously rather than just one eSIM and one nano-SIM. But, by the next year, the Cupertino-based giant could take a big move by removing the physical SIM slot completely from its iPhones.

The tipster also tells that as part of the transition, some US carriers will allegedly start offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the second quarter of 2022.

Later leaker @dylandkt, who has a pretty respectable record with Apple rumors also tweeted that Apple is indeed removing the physical SIM card tray earlier than previously stated.

I am in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray. In February, I had shared the following information below: https://t.co/zOyeJr0V1dDecember 27, 2021 See more

Why does Apple want to switch?

A report back in 2016 from the Wall Street Journal said, Apple’s then chief product designer Jony Ive had always expressed his desire for the iPhone to appear like “a single slab of glass.” Well, Ive left Apple in 2019, but the growing reports on SIM card slot removal suggest the company is slowly heading towards making his envision possible.

To recall, Apple dumped the headphone jack with iPhone 7 and now with the next year's iPhone series, it could do away with the physical SIM slot as well. The transition simply suggests Apple is heading one step closer to a port-less iPhone.

However, shift to a completely port-free design will take some time and we might see that “single slab of glass” coming to life only in 2023 or after it. That would also be the time, when Apple may make a complete switch to wireless fast-charging, thus getting away with the Lightning or USB Type-C ports completely. But, the move will take more time than we think. So, let’s just wait to see how it goes.

