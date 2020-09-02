iPhone 11 is the most shipped smartphone this year

As the buzz over the next slew of launches from the Apple camp increases, it has emerged that the iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in the first half of 2020. And that is not all, as four other iPhone models also appear in the top 10 of global ranking.

According to 'Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker - Q2’20 report', Apple is said to have sent out 37.7 million iPhone 11 devices in the first half of this year. It is by far the single most popular smartphone model.

This kind of success is not new to Apple. Last year, iPhone XR was most shipped smartphone. That iPhone 11 shipped 10.8 million more units than last year's No. 1 iPhone XR is an important fact as this means apple has managed to beat the Covid-19 restrictions.

Apple dominates

"A key driver for the success of iPhone 11 is the lower starting price. iPhone 11 launched $50 cheaper than the previous iPhone XR while adding significant hardware improvements, like a dual-lens camera," Omdia said in its report.

Four other ‌iPhone‌ models in the Apple stable also make the top 10 ranking. These are: the 2020 iPhone SE in fifth place (8.7 million units shipped), the ‌iPhone XR‌ in sixth place (8 million units), iPhone 11 Pro Max in seventh place (7.7 million units) and the iPhone 11 Pro at tenth (6.7 million units).

The shipments of the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ and ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ models decreased compared to the previous ‌iPhone‌ Xs Max and Xs, but their rankings improved.

Omdia said Apple shipped 13% more iPhones in the second quarter this year compare to the previous year thanks to the success of the iPhone 11 and the newly released iPhone SE.

Omdia's list (Image credit: Omdia)

Only one Samsung phone in top 10; Xiaomi impresses

Last year's list featured four Samsung models. This year's list has just one mid-tier model. It should be noted that none of Samsung's flagship devices are among the the top 10 devices in terms of shipments. The mid-segment Galaxy A51 took the second place with a total of 11.4 million units shipped.

As it happened, 4 phones from the Xiaomi camp has made it to the top 10 ten list --- all from the Redmi line of devices.

Xiaomi doubled the number of models in the top 10 from last year’s list. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro models took the 3rd and 4th place, respectively. Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 were ranked 8th and 9th.

"The performance of lower priced smartphone models is leveling upwards and consumers' preference for low-end models is growing due to the economic recession, this makes Xiaomi smartphones popular in emerging markets," Omdia, which is a global technology research company, said.

Not surprisingly, the total shipment leader in Q2 2020 Huawei, failed to make the top 10 list with any of its devices for the first half of this year. Huawei’s smartphone business is under increasing pressure from the US sanctions.

Source: Omdia