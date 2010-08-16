Yahoo brings Premier League football highlights to the web

Yahoo has announced the launch of its Premier League highlights service in the UK, offering around five minutes' worth of video clips for every game played.

Yahoo is going big with the new service, putting a multi-million pound advertising campaign behind the online footie highlights reel.

The highlights will go online just after midnight every Monday and there will also be 'best-of' packages available, offering things like the best goals of the league and best saves – something which won't be featuring either Manuel Almunia or Pepe Reina.

Online footie

"The way fans access Barclays Premier League action is growing ever more diverse and sophisticated," explained Richard Scudamore, CEO of the Premier League.

"The online highlights package is an important medium for supporters of all our clubs to be able to follow match action.

"Yahoo has a great reputation and presence in new media and we are pleased to welcome them as a Premier League rights holder.

"I am sure they will do a fantastic job in reaching the widest possible online audience over the next three seasons."

To see the highlights for yourself, point your browser to http://uk.eurosport.yahoo.com/football/premier-league/video.