Instagram now lets you delete posts in bulk - here's how to do it

Instagram is bringing a host of new features and will soon roll out a redesign of the activity page.

In one of the latest blog posts, the company announced that it will focus on improving the security and privacy of users' accounts. The company is also testing a feature that will help users who are locked out of their accounts.

The major new development that is exciting is the ability to manage multiple media posts at the same time. This includes many important features like searching for past comments, likes and bulk delete or archiving of posts on the account.

How to delete multiple Instagram posts?

Here's how you can manage all your posts and account activity in one place.

Open the Instagram app and navigate to the profile section

Next, click on the hamburger menu at the top-right corner.

Click on 'Your activity' from the displayed options

Click on 'Photos and videos'

Here you can now select any number of posts that you want to either delete or archive.

The redesigned section now lists more options to manage all your posts and also to search and filter comments, replies and likes. Users can also track the amount of time spent in the app as well as all the changes that have been made on the account in the past. Users can expect to see these features in the coming weeks.

Along with the additional control over posts, Instagram is testing the ability to allow users to unlock their accounts all with the help of their friends. Instagram will reach out to the user's friends to confirm the identity and would then unlock the account.

Many more security features have been added by Instagram in the wake of privacy concerns and offensive content. In the past, the app made additions of enabling Two-Factor authentication using WhatsApp as well as reporting and reviewing posts that have been flagged as offensive.

