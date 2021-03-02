Instagram launches 'Live Rooms' --- you can now go live with up to three people

As part of its efforts to mark the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Facebook has announced the launch of multi-participant Instagram 'Live Rooms', something which was available in India alone thus far.

Instagram 'Live Rooms' will now allow up to four people (a host and 3 participants) to live stream together in virtual rooms, a move that may have been prompted by the emergence and popularity of group broadcast platforms like Clubhouse.

"Today, we’re introducing Live Rooms — giving you the ability to go Live on Instagram with up to three people. Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but now you can “double-up” on your live broadcast," Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a blogpost.

The company said that Livestream conversations in the last year included talks by authorities on Covid-19, celebrity interviews, rap battles, music lessons, workout sessions and more.

How to start a Live Room

To get going with a Live Room, users have to swipe left and pick the Live camera option.

They then have to add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add their guests.

Users will see people who have requested to go live with them, and users can also search for a guest to add.

When they start a Live Room, they’ll remain at the top of the screen when they add guests.

"As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one. For example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later!"

Live Rooms also gives creators more ways to build a business and earn money. Live viewers can purchase badges for their favorite creators to show their love. "With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers," the company said.

Instagram is also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.