Infinix Zero 8i with MediaTek Helio G90T to launch on December 2 in India

Infinix is no longer a new name in the Indian smartphone market. The company has launched a bunch of affordable devices in the past few months under the Note, Hot, and Smart series. Continuing the foray, it will launch a new smartphone in India early next month - the Infinix Zero 8i.

Scheduled to launch on December 2, the Zero 8i will be Infinix’s next flagship smartphone in the budget segment. It will succeed the Infinix Zero 5 series in India. The device is already launched in some other markets, giving us a good idea at what to expect from it in terms of specifications.

If there are no spec changes when it launches in India, the Infinix Zero 8i will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.05GHz. Mali-G76 will take care of the GPU and it is clocked at 800 MHz. It is available in a single configuration - 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device sports a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and will support 33W fast charging. It also comes with a unique shaped rear camera module which houses a 48MP primary camera and dual selfie camera.

Apart from these specifications, we do not have much information about the device for India yet. More details will be revealed on December 2.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Along with the phone, the company will also enter the television market with a smart TV with new X1 series. The Infinix smart TV will run on Android TV OS and will be a certified Android TV. In addition to the smart TV, the company will also announce a soundbar under its Snokor sub-brand in December. However, the company did not specify the launch timeline for smart TV or soundbar.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.