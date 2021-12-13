Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s with 50MP cameras, 33W fast-charging launched

Audio player loading…

Infinix has launched its new affordable handsets Note 11 and Note 11s in India after teasing them for weeks. The two phones have arrived a week after the launch of the company’s first laptop in the country.

Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s have a couple of things in common, including the 50MP primary snapper in the triple rear camera module and 5,000mAh battery capacity, and 33W fast-charging support. Both the phones get 16MP front-facing camera as well. Furthermore, both the devices are backed by Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology so that they don't get heat up during prolonged gaming sessions. Both the devices operate on the latest Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin.

The two phones primarily differ in terms of design, SoCs, and display types. While the Note 11 gets the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, the Note 11s gets the Helio G96 SoC. Also, the vanilla Note 11 device gets the AMOLED whereas the Note 11s gets the IPS display.

Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s price and availability

The Infinix Note 11 price is Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4/64GB storage mode. It will arrive in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite color options. It will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting December 23.

The Infinix Note 11s on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base model comprising 6/64GB. The top-model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 14,999. It will be sold in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan color options. The Note 11s will be available for purchase in India starting December 20.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The Infinix Note 11 features a 6.7-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it gets the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with support for expansion up to 512GB storage via microSD card.

On the camera front, Note 11 comes with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens along with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It gets a 16MP front camera with a dual LED flash. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It also gets USB Type-C port to help charge 5,000mAh battery at 33W fast-charging speed.

It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 11s specifications

The Infinix Note 11s features a 6.95-inch full HD Plus IPS AMOLED display with a hole-punch cut out design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. It comes with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which can be expanded further using a dedicated microSD card.

The Infinix Note 11s packs a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, along with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It also gets the 16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash. It also gets the same set of connectivity options as the vanilla Note 11 phone.

