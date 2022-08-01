Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be the cheapest phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Audio player loading…

Infinix is bringing its next phone in the Hot 12 series, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, tomorrow. It will be a budget phone, and it will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, making it one of the cheapest phones with that configuration.

The Hong Kong-based brand has teased the phone on Flipkart (opens in new tab) already and has revealed some of the details of the phone. Infinix Hot 12 Pro will launch on August 2, at 12 PM. The company hasn't revealed when the phone will go on sale.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Key features and specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be coming with a 6.6-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It will also be supporting a 90Hz refresh rate like the other smartphones from the brand like Infinix Hot 11s and Infinix Hot 12 Play. It will also support a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Infinix could have squeezed a Full HD+ panel in the phone considering Infinix Hot 11s has the same.

The brand hasn't revealed the chipset of this phone. It might be coming with Unisoc T610 SoC like Infinix Hot 12 Play, we will wait for tomorrow to know for sure.

One thing that the brand has revealed in terms of specifications is that the phone will be using UFS 2.2 storage for the phone. And it will be coming in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is really the only phone in this segment to even come with this RAM and internal storage combo.

Coming to cameras, the phone will be coming with a dual camera setup as we can see from the teasers. The primary camera will be a 50MP camera, while the secondary camera would most probably be just an auxiliary camera that doesn't perform any functions like the secondary cameras in other budget Infinix phones.

The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will be charged up by an 18Wfast charging.

There should be more phones with 128GB storage in the budget segment

(Image credit: Flipkart)

There aren't really many phones in the budget to come with 128GB internal storage. The recently launched Redmi 10A Sport and Tecno Spark 9 (opens in new tab) are the only few smartphones to come with 128GB internal storage. Now, Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be added to the list. But it is not enough, more brands should consider adding 128GB as an optional variant to their models in the budget segment.

128GB is usually reserved for phones costing above Rs. 15,000. Customers would love the option of a 128GB storage variant if given a choice at the price of Rs. 10,000.