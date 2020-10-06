Indian govt takes street food outlets online through Swiggy

In what is seen as a pioneering deal, the Indian government has struck a deal with Swiggy, a leading food ordering and delivery platform in India, to include street food vendors on its e-commerce platform, giving them online access to thousands of consumers and help these vendors grow their businesses.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, has signed the MoU with Swiggy.

The deal is for a pilot program in five cities for onboarding around 250 street food hawkers.

The five cities chosen are: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, and Varanasi.

Will be taken to other cities soon

According to a press release, MoHUA has coordinated with the key stakeholders including Municipal Corporations, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), Swiggy and GST officials to ensure that necessary prerequisites are completed for this initiative.

The street vendors will be helped with PAN and FSSAI registration, training on technology/ partner app usage, menu digitization and pricing, hygiene and packaging best practices.

Upon the successful completion of the pilot program, MoHUA and Swiggy plan to expand this initiative across the country in phases.

This partnership is seen as yet another move by MoHUA to empower street vendors with digital technology and facilitate greater income earning opportunities by being present on a popular ecommerce platform like Swiggy.

The PM SVANidhi Scheme is aimed at providing affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdown. This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors.