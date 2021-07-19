Huawei P50 series confirmed to launch on July 29

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has confirmed the launch of its new flagship series on July 29. It will add the Huawei P50 series as confirmed by Richard Yu, CEO at Huawei.

Like most of Huawei’s P series phones, the upcoming P series line-up from Huawei is expected to come with camera-centric features. Richard Yu’s post on Weibo confirms the same as it reads, “The road forward has no end, this time we surpass ourselves in the field of imaging again. On July 29th, the #HuaweiP50 series will soon release a new mobile imaging technology pioneered in the industry, and the new era of mobile imaging will set sail, so stay tuned!”.

(Image credit: Huawei)

According to the reports, the series is expected to come with multiple devices including the vanilla Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro, and the Huawei P50 Pro Plus

Huawei P50 specs and features (rumoured)

Though in terms of relevance this is a very important lineup for Huawei. The company is trying to make a comeback after the ban placed by the US government left the company crippling.

Talking about the features and specifications of the Huawei P50 series, there is not much that we know as of now. However, rumours suggest that with this lineup, Huawei will introduce the 1-inch Sony sensor that was recently seen on the Sharp Aquos R6 or Leitz Phone 1 from Leica.

Powering the device could be an in-house chipset Kirin 9000 SoC, however, it could also have a modified Snapdragon 888 chipset after Qualcomm had won the license to supply chips to Huawei. That said, the Snapdragon chipset that could power the phone is expected to be a 4G only chipset since the US sanctions limit 5G component supplies to Huawei.

The phone is expected to run on Hauwei’s HarmonyOS 2.0 and will not have support for Google’s Mobiles Services which can hurt its sales in the international markets.

