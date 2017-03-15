HTC 11 incoming? Launch teased for March 20

HTC may have already announced two new phones this year with the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play but if a recent post on its Taiwanese Facebook page is anything to go by, the company has something else up its sleeve planned for March 20.

The photo in the post says “spring is coming” while the caption gives the March 20 date alongside text which translates to read “HTC will give you an unexpected surprise”.

What exactly could this surprise announcement be? There are a few possibilities. The most likely scenario is that HTC is finally planning to unveil its new flagship and successor to the HTC 10, the HTC 11.

HTC mystery

As recently as January, HTC’s president of smartphones and connected devices, Chia-Lin Chang, said that the company would unveil its new flagship when the latest mobile CPU technologies become available.

He said that it wouldn’t be at MWC and now that the show has come and gone and the HTC U Ultra has had some time to spread its wings, it would make sense for HTC to begin gearing up for the main flagship’s reveal.

A less likely but still not impossible scenario is that HTC could be planning to unveil the tether-free HTC Vive mobile device. We’re expecting a reveal of the mobile virtual reality solution very soon, particularly as Chia-Lin Chang said in an interview that it would feed on the power of the HTC U Ultra which is now widely available.

In any case, whatever the announcement is we don’t have long to wait to find out exactly what it is.