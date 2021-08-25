HP Spectre x360 14 is a premium notebook that promises 17-hours of battery life

HP has added a new premium laptop to its lineup in India. The HP Spectre x360 14 is its most premium laptop and is also the world’s first convertible laptop that comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

The laptop comes with Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is aimed at executives who work on the go and hence is a thin and light device. The 360-degree hinge allows users flexibility to use the laptop in tent mode, tablet mode, flat lay, etc based on their choice and get the maximum out of the laptop.

HP Spectre x360 14 prices and availability in India

The price of HP Spectre x360 14 starts at Rs 1,19,999 in India. The laptop comes in a couple of colourways including Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents. These colour schemes add to the laptops’ premium design.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is now available to purchase via HP’s official online store and HP World Stores apart from Amazon and other key retail partners.

HP Spectre x360 14 specifications and features

(Image credit: HP)

As the name suggests, the HP Spectre x360 14 comes with a 14-inch OLED panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 90.33% screen to body ratio. HP has included handy features like an adaptive battery optimizer and Eyesafe protection that helps reduce eye strain caused by blue light.

Under the hood, the laptop has 11th-Gen Intel Core processors coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVME M2 SSD for storage.

The company says that the laptop has got a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with aluminium CNC machining that gives the laptop a unique and premium look. The company claims that the laptop's display comes equipped with HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen to ensure 2x more effective privacy from prying eyes. Additionally, it has a physical camera shutter button, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader for privacy and data security.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop has a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A post, a headphone/microphone combo and a micro-SD card reader. You also get WiFi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro out of the box and the company claims that it has a battery life of up to 17 hours.

