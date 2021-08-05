HP Pavilion Aero 13 is India’s lightest AMD-powered laptop

Thin and light laptops have come in vogue over the last year owing to the rise in remote working. Aiming to capitalise on that is the new HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop — India’s lightest consumer notebook to be powered by AMD.

Weighing just around 970g, these are amongst the most portable machines available today. The overall accolade goes to the recently-unveiled Fujistu UH-X laptop at 878g. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is also the first device in the series to have a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The body is made out of magnesium-aluminium whereas the plastics are all post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound.

Specs and features

The HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 comes in two configurations, either with a Ryzen 5 5600U or a Ryzen 7 5800U CPU . Other specifications seem to be identical between the two variants. There’s also integrated Radeon graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM on-board.

The laptop has a 13.3-inch Full HD+ screen with slim bezels on all four sides, 100% coverage of the sRGB colour space and 400 nits of brightness. There are two speakers for stereo sound with tuning by Bang & Olufsen. An HD webcam and microphones can be found on the top.

The battery on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a capacity of 43Wh and supports up to 65W of fast charging, which can go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes and is claimed to provide over 10 hours of battery life. The entire laptop is only 1.6cm thick. Other features include in-built Alexa smart assistant, keyboard backlighting, a physical fingerprint scanner and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the HP Pavilion Aero 13 starts at Rs 79,999 for the Ryzen 5 variant and goes up to Rs 94,999 for the Ryzen 7 model. Colour variants include Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Warm Gold and Pale Rose Gold.