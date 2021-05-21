HP gaming portfolio launched with Omen laptops, monitors and gaming hubs

HP has launched a new lineup of gaming device which includes new Omen 16, Omen 17, and Victus by HP 16 gaming laptops, Omen 25i Gaming Monitor, and Omen Oasis Gaming Hub.

The Omen 16 and Omen 17 are an addition to the already existing lineup of gaming laptops. The OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is a bright and customizable gaming monitor which has been launched besides the community gaming with OMEN OASIS Beta feature in OMEN Gaming Hub. The company also debuted Victus by HP, its next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio, with a 16-inch laptop.

HP Omen 17 and Omen 16: Details

The Omen 17 and Omen 16 gaming laptops come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs. The Omen 17 comes with Intel Core i9-11900H processor while the Omen 16 comes with options for up to Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processors.

Both the laptops feature up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD9 or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs supporting Raid 0 storage. The laptops feature 52.5Whr to 83Whr11 batteries for up to 9 hours of battery life.

Both the Omen 17 and 16 feature QHD 165Hz IPS panels with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. The display feature colour accurate low blue light with Eyesafe display certification by TÜVRheinlan. The keyboards have per-key RGB lighting with Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration.

In terms of cooling the laptops come with Omen Tempest Cooling Technology with Dynamic Power, OMEN Gaming Hub’s Performance Control, and Undervolting.

Victus by HP 16: Details

Victus by HP 16 is the first entrant in the Victus line which comes with a distinctive lifestyle design featuring three striking color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.

The 16-inch display features options up to QHD 165 Hz and Eyesafe low-blue light and fits atop a design that boasts a nearly 15-inch footprint. Its graphics is powered by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU and AMD Radeon RX 5500M. It is available with options up to Intel Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processors along with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM.

It has wide rear vents on top of enhanced thermal efficiency which is bolstered by five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to help keep things cool. The internals also include a single SSD up to Gen 1TB PCIe storage or Dual SSD supporting RAID 0 storage options as well as optional Intel Optane memory.

The laptop ships with Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals help games run sublime while accessibility to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, and the Omen Oasis Beta raise gaming experiences.

Omen 25i Gaming Monitor: Details

The Omen 25i Gaming Monitor, features HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification to reduce eye strain while playing. This hardware enabled low-blue light solution is built right into the display. There is no need to adjust settings or fret about a compromised color experience thanks to a 30% reduction of excessive blue light compared with a standard LCD display.

It supports up to 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive while AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility yield low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges without screen tearing regardless of your GPU. The IPS panel has technology including VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 90%, 400 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color.

Omen Gaming Hub: Details

Omen Gaming Hub is a software for optimizing your gaming PC, customizing your hardware, and enhancing the gaming experience. Omen Gaming Hub has added Omen Oasis, which is currently in beta, to provide gamers with quick and simple access to gameplay streaming with their friends.

Omen Oasis is a downloadable and easy to use add-on to OMEN Gaming Hub designed to optimize sharing gameplay, game nights, or watch parties with your friends. It features up to a 16-person invite-only party and friends can communicate with either high-quality voice or simple text chat.

Price and availability

Omen 17 and Omen 16 are expected to be available this June via HP.com, Best Buy, and other retailers for a starting price of $1,369.99 (approx. Rs 99,760) and $1049.99 (approx. Rs 76,460) respectively.

Victus by HP 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99 (approx. Rs 58,250). And the Omen 25i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this July via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $349.99 (approx. Rs 25,490). The Omen Oasis is available in Beta today in the US and coming soon to the rest of the world. Indian pricing and details are set to come soon.