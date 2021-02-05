How to watch Bliss online: stream new Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek movie anywhere

Owen Wilson stars as down-and-out Greg, a recently divorced dad who's struggling at his dead-end job and spends much of his days fantasising about an idyllic alternate reality - one that Salma Hayek's Isabel, an unnerving oddball with apparent telekinetic abilities, is able to transport him to with the help of a crystallised substance. Read on as we explain how to watch Bliss online, wherever you are in the world right now.

The world that Greg knows, as Isabel is able to demonstrate, is in fact an ugly simulation designed by Isabel herself in order to provoke a greater appreciation of the *real* world, in which she's not a homeless drug addict but a pioneering doctor, and Greg is a superior version of himself who could actually be happy.

And since nothing in the simulated world is real, there's nothing stopping Greg and Isabel from wreaking havoc on everyone and everything around them.

However, when the initial thrills wear off, Greg slowly begins to question his new reality, and just as his daughter Emily (Nesta Cooper) sucker-punches him back into the dimension he now thinks is simulated, Isabel insists that Emily isn't real and that her warnings are a trap.

But more and more of the ugly world starts to bleed into the world of bliss, and Greg finds himself trapped between the two, with some big decisions to make.

Part Matrix, part Brave New World, Mike Cahill's mind-bending, reality-distorting sci-fi fantasy offers some much-needed escapism, and best of all, watching the Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch Bliss online from anywhere!

How to watch Bliss and stream the new Amazon movie with Prime Video

How to watch Bliss from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Bliss no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

