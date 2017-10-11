Houzz partners with Times Bridge to expand its operations in India

Houzz, a startup focused on home improvement and redesign has announced a partnership with Times Bridge, the investment arm of The Times Group, India’s oldest and largest media conglomerate. Times Bridge will blend Houzz content into all the digital properties owned by the group including The Times of India.

In November last year, Houzz went live with a beta test followed by launching a dedicated platform for India in January 2017. Since then, their Indian community consisting of architects, interiors and product designers has seen a growth of 50 percent. Currently, it has more than 80,000 home professionals in the Indian community.

On the announcement, Adi Tatarko, Houzz CEO and co-founder said, “From its unique design aesthetic and products to its professional talent and expertise, India has become an important part of the global design language Houzz is facilitating. We’re delighted to partner with The Times Group and connect even more Indian homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home professionals with our global platform.”

Rishi Jaitly, CEO of Times Bridge said, “Times Bridge’s mission is to bring the world’s best ideas to India and share India’s best insights with the world. In the last eight years, Houzz has proven itself as an iconic company. We look forward to harnessing the unmatched assets of Times Bridge and The Times Group to ensure Houzz’s platform empowers users and professionals alike across the length and breadth of a rapidly-changing India.”

This partnership with Times Bridge will allow Houzz to target homeowners on a single platform for house remodelling and redesign.

Disclaimer: TechRadar is operated in India as a part of Times Bridge