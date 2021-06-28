Honor Magic Watch 2 46-mm with Bluetooth calling launched in India

After its separation from Huawei, Honor is slowly increasing its portfolio in India. The Chinese tech company had recently brought its new Honor Band 6 to India and is now following it with the introduction of yet another wearable – the Honor Magic Watch 2 with a 46 mm dial.

While the 42-inch Honor Watch 2 has been retailing in India for some time, Honor has now added a 46-mm variant in India. The new wearable from the company comes with some interesting features like Bluetooth calling, a long 14-day battery life, the ability to track 100 workout modes and even has SpO2 monitoring which, in the current pandemic situation has become the most demanded feature in wearables.

Honor Magic Watch 2 [46mm] price and availability in India

The starting price of Honor Magic Watch 2 [46mm] has been set at Rs. 12,999 in India. The watch will be exclusively sold via both Flipkart and Amazon in India. The watch will be available in a couple of colour options – Black and Flax Brown, however, the Flax brown variant is slightly pricier and will retail at Rs. 13, 999. The watch will start retailing from 12 pm on July 1 onwards.

Honor Magic Watch 2 – [46mm] specs and features

The new Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with a 46mm dial and sports a 1.9-inches AMOLED display boasting 454*454-pixel resolution. The watch is crafted using 316L Stainless Steel ensuring durability and style. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset that according to the company is a dedicated chipset for wearable devices.

The watch comes with a Bluetooth voice calling feature that allows you to respond to calls using the watch with the help of an inbuilt speaker. It allows you to access your contact list and even call records without pulling out the phone from your pocket.

The Magic Watch 2 has 15 different goal-based guided fitness modes that offer real-time actionable advice. Additionally, it has over 13 different running courses that with real-time voice-based guidance help users to improve their endurance. It comes with inbuilt GPS for better tracking your runs and the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices though some features like HUAWEI TruRelax etc are not supported on iOS devices.

Like most fitness-focused wearables, this watch is equipped with a continuous heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, breathing exercise and SpO2 monitor to measure the oxygen saturation in your blood. Out of the 4GB of internal storage, 2GB can be used to store music allowing you to enjoy your favourite music while working out in a gym or running in the nearby park.

The watch comes equipped with a 455 mAh battery that, according to the company, offers 14 days of juice. The Honor Magic 2 smartwatch comes with an always-on display and customizable watch faces. Additionally, it is waterproof and survives up to 50m underwater.

