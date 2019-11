Filming has wrapped on Assassins Creed, Ubisoft's big-screen adaptation of the popular games franchise.

A triumphant Tweet by Assassin's Creed Head of Content, Azaïzia Aymar, shows a group shot of the cast and crew after their final scene.

The film will premiere in December and avid gamers hope it won't wreck what is a powerful franchise for Ubisoft as it explores other ways to extend the series.