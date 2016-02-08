First trailer for Jason Bourne gives us high hopes for Damon's return

The first trailer for the new Jason Bourne film has arrived, with Matt Damon reprising his role as Bourne in the hope we'll forget that fourth film ever happened.

In true Bourne style, the trailer packs in plenty of fight scenes, a truck chase, and lots of shots of the agency looking worried.

There's also an older, grittier Bourne throwing punches like there's no tomorrow. He knows who he is and he remembers everything.

However, right now it's not clear why he's back. Maybe it's simply because he wanted to rescue the franchise from Jeremy Renner.

The film was co-written by Matt Damon and sees Paul Greengrass return to the director's chair. It also stars Alicia Vikander of Ex-Machina fame, Vincent Cassell and Tommy Lee Jones, with Julia Stiles reprising her role from the 2007's Bourne Supremacy.

Jason Bourne is released July 2016.