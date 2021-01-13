GTA 6 could feature a female protagonist - here's what we know

It's been a long time since the presumptions and leaks about GTA 6 has been abounding. And the newest is from multiple reports claiming that one of the protagonist of the game could be female.

It has already been rumored that the game would possibly have many protagonists whose storylines we would be following. Previous leaks suggested that the game will apparently deal with one playable protagonist named Ricardo and play through their story as a rising drug lord with heavy inspiration from Netflix's Narcos series.

Rockstar Games on its part is keeping rather quiet about their next game. Now that 2021 is here and the new console generation is well and truly underway with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we're hoping some kind of announcement is coming. Reports suggest that the game is still early in its development, though, meaning that if an announcement does happen, any release date is likely to be a while away yet.

We still don't have official confirmation and details are thin on the ground but that hasn't stopped us collating the best bits of gossip, rumor and fact for your perusal. The Grand Theft Auto community is hungry for news and that's resulted in some very interesting theories.

Obviously, fans were expecting to see something about Grand Theft Auto 6 with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but all we have to go on at the moment is yet another port of GTA 5 coming to the PS5 instead of a sequel.

A Kotaku report has claimed that GTA 6, or at least "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," is early in development as of April 2020. Additionally, it suggests that Rockstar's internal plan for the game is to release a slightly smaller game and then expand on it through regular updates. This suggests GTA 6 will build on the success of GTA Online by integrating more live service options.