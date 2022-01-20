Google Play Games beta version available in selected regions - But not in India yet

Audio player loading…

Recently, Google officially rolled out the Google Play Games for Windows. As of now, the application is in the beta testing stage, and it allows the you to run multiple Android games on your PC. Of course, the version of games you play on your smartphones is not that powerful as compared to the desktop version.

The feature will provide you the accessibility to play various Android games on a bigger display and a highly optimized experience. One of the major highlights of the newly launched feature is that the user's progress will be automatically synced between all the devices, including PC, tablet, and smartphones where they have logged into Play Games.

Google Play Games for PC

As the application is still in the beta testing phase, the developers of Android games are being actuated to optimize the games for the new platform and offer cross platform sync feature.

Additionally, the gamers are also expecting that the games that are a part of the beta version will soon add support for keyboard and mouse instead of an only touchscreen interface.

Talking about the games, none of them have been announced officially to be part of the new application. However, 12 games have been spotted in the new video related to the application.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Dragon Mania Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Summoners War

Top War: Battle Game

State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration

Homescapes

Gardenscapes

Idle Heroes

Three Kingdom Tactics

Cookie Run: Ovenbreak

Why and when should it be available in India?

Until now, the beta version of Google Play Games is available for South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Google has stated that the company will roll out the application soon for other regions too. There is no confirmation regarding the India launch of the applications. Nonetheless, expectations are that Google might drop it in India once it clears the beta testing stage.

Previously, the Indian audience already had a lot of fans for Asphalt 9 as the game is available on the Microsoft Store and offers a similar interface as the Android version. The cross-platform sync provides it an upper hand over most of the games. Considering all this, it can be assumed that Google Play Games is going to gain a lot of traction in the country as soon as it launches.

