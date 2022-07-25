Google Pixel 6a lets anyone unlock the phone

Audio player loading…

Apparently, anyone can unlock a locked Google Pixel 6a with their fingerprint. Pixel 6a is having a huge security flaw that lets an unregistered fingerprint unlock the phone. The phone just unlocks itself with multiple unregistered fingerprints. This issue has been reported by multiple YouTubers and media outlets.

YouTubers Geekyranjit and Beebom have pointed out this issue in their videos. Take a look at their videos.

We can see from Beebom's video that various people unlock their Pixel 6a unit without having their fingerprints enrolled in the device. You can also see Geekyranjit reproducing the issue with his different fingers.

We did not have a Pixel 6a unit to try to reproduce the issue. But 91mobiles (opens in new tab) have attempted and reproduced the same issue.

It's unclear if this is a hardware issue or a software issue. And whether or not this security flaw can be fixed by a software update. One thing to note is that this phone also comes with a separate chip for increased security, the Titan M2 chip. We have to ask does that even work now?

Pixel 6a was launched last week, it is currently up for pre-order on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and will be on sale on July 28th. It comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by Google Tensor SoC, Google's own custom chipset. There is a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, there is a 4410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

If you are interested in this phone, please keep in mind that anyone else could unlock your phone with their finger.

Is this a big issue?

(Image credit: Future)

This is a big security risk, as the primary function of the fingerprint scanner is not met. And almost everything in the phone including data, payments and security is to be protected by fingerprint authentication. If fingerprint authentication can't do its primary function, what is its use?

Moreover, if your phone gets stolen, the thief would be delighted to know he already has access to the phone.