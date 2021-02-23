Google may bring screen recording to Wear OS, but who needs it?

When it comes to wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, Google doesn’t enjoy any sort of dominance. While Apple rules the premium segment by a fair margin, Xiaomi and others lead the market when it comes to the affordable ones.

These affordable smartwatches are nothing but fancy-looking fitness trackers that run on custom OS and offer limited functionalities. While Google’s Wear OS gave a lot of hope given the fact that Android powers the majority of smartphones running in the wild, it has failed to live up to the dreams. A few of the most common reasons are watches running on dated hardware impacting the experience, poor battery life and lack of interest shown by OEMs.

It has been reported that with the next update, Google is bringing a set of new features. According to 9to5Google, Google seems to be adding a new feature that could add screen recording to your tiny Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

While any new feature is welcome, however, trying to understand the practical use of sharing a screen recording of a tiny display beats almost every logic. In case you were wondering, Wear OS already allows you to take screenshots, which to some extent is still ok, as you may want to share how your home screen setup looks like or in case you want to share the current status of fitness activity.

Though most Wear OS apps have a relevant Android App as well that shows you the same data anyways and taking a screenshot on a phone is still easy.

The Wear OS 2.45.0.356582426 application teardown done by 9to5Google offers little information about this feature and at this point time, it is not clear if users will be able to control the length of the recording, however, there are details about how this recording can be shared with your contacts via email.

With that being said, it is not clear as of now if the feature will be released for the end-users or if it will remain as one of the many developer-only features.

