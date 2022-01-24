Google Cloud to open new India office this year

Audio player loading…

Google, which sees India as a strategic location to invest for its cloud infrastructure, has announced plans to open a new office in Pune this year. The new office will hire professionals for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies.

The new office, expected to become operational in the second half of 2022, will house specialists in Cloud product engineering, technical support and global delivery centre organisations.

"This planned expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Google Cloud to fuel our customer growth and valued offerings to organisations of all sizes," Google said.

The tech major has also started recruitment for its teams in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Google Cloud and its India gambit

"As an IT hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products and services for our growing customer base," said Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering in India.

These teams will help build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise, he added.

Meanwhile, media reports have it that Google Cloud has hired some key industry people in recent months in India, including former AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Last year Google opened its second Cloud region in the country -- in Delhi-NCR and close to the government quarters -- to further serve businesses of all sizes especially the public sector.

Talking of public sector, Google Cloud has announced that it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider (CSP) empanelment by successfully completing the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) audit from the Indian government. This would enable the Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to deploy on Google Cloud.

Google's first Cloud region was launched in Mumbai in 2017. Google cloud regions are dedicated to providing services and products for GCP (Google Cloud Programme) customers.

At present, Google has 24 of these cloud regions and 73 zones across 17 countries. Google is expanding its global footprint, opening several new regions recently, with plans for many more.

