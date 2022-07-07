Google Chromecast with TV heading for an India launch

Audio player loading…

Google is probably bringing its Chromecast with TV streaming device to India. This compact streaming dongle was first launched in the US back in 2020 along with the Pixel 4a. While the Pixel 4a did arrive in India (and isn’t even available to purchase now), the streaming stick might finally land in India two years later.

The Google Chromecast with TV has been listed on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and while the listing states that the gadget is “coming soon”, it doesn’t reveal the launch date yet. As per Flipkart, the upcoming Chromecast might be priced at Rs. 6,399 in India.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Google Chromecast with TV offers the best of the two worlds that Google offers – it lets you cast content from your smartphone wirelessly to your TV and also comes with Google TV that lets you convert any dumb TV into a smart one.

With Google TV you can access most of the streaming services and OTT platforms like - Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony Liv, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Additionally, it even allows you to download games and other apps from the Play Store. The bundled remote also comes with hotkeys for Netflix.

This Chromecast offers 4K HDR quality videos at 60 frames per second and even supports Dolby Vision which helps in enhancing the viewing experience.

Is the Pixel 6a coming to India as well?

Google’s track record of bringing devices to India has been abysmal, to say the least. A lot of the products including the phones are never introduced to the Indian market regardless of the fact that the Indian market has an insatiable appetite for smartphones and smart gadgets, provided they are marketed and priced properly.

As of now, it is only selling the Nest camera, which recently arrived in the country, the Pixel Buds A-series earbuds and a bunch of smart speakers in India.

Other products, which include the Pixel 4a and other streaming devices are either discontinued or are perennially out of stock.

While the Pixel 6 lineup also didn’t launch officially in India, the Pixel 6a is expected to debut soon. Hence the company might introduce both the upcoming Pixel phone as well as the Chromecast with TV in India together. However, we can be sure only when the company makes a formal announcement.

Via- Gadgets 360 (opens in new tab)