Google Nest Cam battery variant debuts in India bundled up with Tata Play Secure services

Audio player loading…

Google Nest Cam has finally made its debut in India in collaboration with Tata Play, which was previously known as Tata Sky. The Google Nest Cam is based on battery operation, and it will work with Tata Play's satellite-based platform that offers a smooth experience to the users.

In addition, Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure Plus have also been introduced in the Indian market. The services consist of battery-powered Google Nest Cam, Google Nest Mini, and a yearly subscription to Nest Aware. The device and subscription is a boon for small-scale offices and homes for enhanced alerts, management via the Google Home application, video quality, enhanced alerts, etc.

Google Nest Cam pricing and availability

(Image credit: Tata Play)

The Google Nest Cam is available at a price of Rs 11,999. You can purchase the device from the official website of Tata Play. It will be available with two subscription models - Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure Play Plus.

The package also comes with a 30 or 60-day event video history along with Familiar Face Detection. The service will be available for Tata Play Subscribers based in Lucknow, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, and Bangalore.

The annual plan of Rs 3,000 will offer support for one to four cameras. The Rs 6,000 annual plan will offer support for five to eight cameras. On the other hand, the Rs 9,000 annual plan will support nine to twelve cameras.

Google Nest Cam specifications and features

The Google Nest Cam comes with a 2MP shooter with a 130-degree field of view. The aspect ratio of the sensor is 16:9 coupled with 6x digital zoom. It records video footage in real-time at 1080p (30fps) and includes Night Vision and HDR.

It has low-energy Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi support. The camera is operational in temperatures as low as -20 degrees celsius and as high as 40 degrees celsius. Furthermore, it also packs high-quality speakers and a microphone with a noise cancellation feature. You can connect the Nest Cam to both Android and iOS devices.

Talking about the features, the Intelligent Alerts allows you to select the 'Activity Zone' that one wants to keep a tab on. This feature will let the users spot a person, vehicle, or animal in the specified area. Moreover, the two-way communication feature lets the user speak to anyone in close proximity to the camera.

The best cheap home security camera sales and deals