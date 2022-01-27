Tata Sky is now Tata Play - offers a clutch of OTT platforms

Audio player loading…

Tata Sky, a direct-to-home (DTH) company, has been rechristened Tata Play as it seeks to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings. And in line with its new business plan, the DTH platform said that it has added Netflix and 12 other OTT services including Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar to its existing 'Binge' package.

Users opting for the combo pack will be get subscription to both the OTT platforms in the Binge service as well as the regular TV channels.

The whole idea behind this name change is to grow its business interests beyond DTH services, which has fallen flat in India.

Further, Tata Play, which comes into being from today, has made service visits free for all customers, and its existing de-active DTH customers can recharge and get restarted on the platform with no reconnection charges.

Tata Pay - Price and other details

Tata Sky, which had been in service for 18 years, is said to reach 23 million households. Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company.

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play, said: “I firmly believe that it’s one thing to own content, quite another to make it accessible. Distribution is what makes content easily discoverable for the masses, consumed, and talked about. Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe."

He added: "In the last few years OTT has become mainstream which led us to create an aggregator app called Tata Play Binge – which today hosts content from 13 leading OTT apps through a single User Interface while offering the flexibility of single subscription and payment."

The company has also renamed its broadband business, which offers 100% fiber network, to Tata Play Fiber.

The price of new combo pack starts at Rs 300 per month. The price will be based on the number of screens, DTH connections and packs subscribed to.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will promote Tata Play in the naational market and R Madhavan and Priyamani will be the face of the campaign for the South markets, the company said.

