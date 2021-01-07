Global smartphone production sees record 11% YoY decrease

The bad news is global smartphone production dropped 11% year-over-year to 1.25 billion units in 2020.

The good news is that in 2021 the global smartphone production is forecast to increase by 9% to 1.36 billion units. The caveat being the pandemic should ease and so should the chip shortage affecting smartphone production globally.

These numbers emerged in the report put out by market research firm TrendForce.

Breaking down the production numbers, the report said Samsung Electronics’ shipments were 263 million, followed by Apple (199 million), Huawei (170 million), Xiaomi (146 million), Oppo (144 million), Vivo (110 million) and Transsion (55 million).

5G smartphone shipments to more than double

The report said that global 5G smartphone production for 2021 would be around 500 million units, up from last year’s 240 million units. The penetration rate of 5G smartphones is projected to reach 37%, up from 19 percent in 2020.

Apple is forecast to account for 35 percent of the 5G market, followed by Oppo (14 percent), Samsung Electronics (13 percent), Vivo (13 percent), Xiaomi (11 percent) and Huawei (8 percent).

"While 5G will remain a major topic in the smartphone market this year, various countries will also resume their 5G infrastructure build-out, and mobile processor manufacturers will continue to release entry-level and mid-range 5G chips," the report said.

(Image credit: TrendForce)

Samsung is forecast to retain its position as the world’s top smartphone producer in 2021.

The report predicted 2021's output to be at 1.36 billion units and those of Samsung and Apple at 267 million and 229 million, respectively. Huawei is expected to be the major loser. Its annual output is predicted to plummet to 45 million due to the US restrictions and it selling its Honor brand.

Via: TrendForce