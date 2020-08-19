Gionee to make a comeback in India with a sub-Rs 6,000 phone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee is all set to make a comeback in India on August 25. The last notable smartphone launched by the brand was a year back, and, today a new product from Gionee Max has been teased on Flipkart which confirms the sale of the same on the e-commerce giant.

The Gionee Max is likely to offer a 4,500mAh battery going by the teaser on Flipkart where the brand claims that 70 per cent of the users have voted for a 4,500mAh sized battery to be packed in a smartphone. This new entry-level budget smartphone will be announced on August 25 at 2 PM IST. However, there is not a lot of information out yet, but we do expect to learn more about the Gionee Max specifications through Flipkart in the upcoming days.

The teaser also reveals that the upcoming budget handset will be utilizing a water-drop notch display with a huge bezel at the bottom. Gionee has been teasing it as “Ab Zindagi Hogi Max” (which roughly translates to 'Now, life will get max') which in a way results in us thinking that there may be a possibility of a bigger than usual display panel sizing at 6.4 - 6.7-inches. Interestingly, the teaser also reveals that the handset would be priced under Rs.6,000 making it a truly affordable smartphone.

With the Gionee Max, it seems that the company is all set to make a true resurgence in India. The brand had not previously launched a major smartphone in the country for over a year. The last distinguished smartphone from the brand was the Gionee F205 Pro launched back in February 2019. However, Gionee had brought the Smart Life Smartwatch in India in September.