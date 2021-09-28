Garena Free Fire Max now available for download in India

Garena last month revealed its high graphics version of the popular battle royale game Free Fire and made it available for pre-registration. And now Garena Free Fire Max is available for download in India.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played games, it is also among the top battle royale games competing hard with the ever-popular PUBG Mobile. And now Free Fire Max will offer the same experience but with better visuals.

Garena has been pretty consistent in introducing new content to Free Fire on a regular basis it has tried to keep the game as light as possible to ensure players with all kinds of devices can access the game. Free Fire Max is a standalone game which does not need the Free Fire as a base game.

Free Fire Max: All you need to know

Free Fire Max is essentially the heavy-speced version of Garena Free Fire and it has a download size of 960MB on the Google Play Store. It offers players the same gameplay but with enhanced effects, animation, and graphics. Even though Free Fire Max and Free Fire are separate games, players of both the games will be able to play with each other, which means that it will support cross-play.

According to Garena players need not create new accounts when playing on Free Fire Max and can use their existing account to log in. The account data which includes the progress and in-game items will be synced across both the games which means they will not lose out on any progress.

Players all across the globe can head over to Google Play page of Free Fire Max and download the game right away. Players who pre-registered for the game were given the option to immediately download the game as it was made available. Garena released a Free Fire Max launch trailer as well on YouTube.